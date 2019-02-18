Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition confirmed to come with 12GB RAM

After Lenovo launched its Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 12GB of RAM, more companies are now gearing up to launch smartphones packed with such massive amount of RAM. While Samsung is launching its Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage in a couple of days, Xiaomi is also jumping on the bandwagon.

Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun has today confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a Transparent Edition, which will come with 12GB of RAM. As the name itself suggests, the phone will have a “transparent” back panel, similar to what we saw on Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Further, it’s also confirmed that the phone will have Alita: Battle Angel branding.

Additionally, Lei Jun also stated that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition will feature a 48MP primary rear camera lens, but it’ll be a 7P lens with f/1.47 aperture rather than the 48MP 6P lens with f/1.75 aperture on the standard model. Apart from a different back panel and modified camera, everything else will be the same as the standard Mi 9.

Ahead of the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch this week, the company has already confirmed many features of the smartphone. It’s already known that the phone will have a waterdrop notch display offering 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The Full HD+ AMOLED display will be supplied by Samsung and will offer 103.8% NTSC wide color gamut, and 600-nit brightness with support for High Brightness Mode (HBM).

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone will come equipped with a 20 MP front-facing snapper with support for Xiaomi AI Beauty functions. On the back side, it’ll have a triple-camera setup consisting of 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP sensors.

The company also promises “outstanding sound quality” on the Mi 9. Xiaomi states the phone has the equivalent sound output of a 0.9cc large speaker box. Further, the phone is confirmed to come with a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be 25 percent faster compared to the current fourth-generation sensors.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie Display: Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display made by Samsung (confirmed)

Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display made by Samsung (confirmed) Rear Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed)

48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed) Front Camera: 20 MP (confirmed)

20 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: Fifth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed)

Fifth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed) Battery: 3500 mAh

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be unveiled on 20th February in China. We’ll have to wait until then to know more about the phone’s specifications as well as its pricing and availability details.