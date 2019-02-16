Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 confirmed to feature Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi 9 next week on February 20 – the same day Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones. We have heard quite a few rumors about the Mi 9, one of which is the presence of triple cameras on the back. Well, less than a week away from the launch, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi 9 will rock triple cameras on its back.

Xiaomi has shared images (attached above) of the Mi 9 which show the rear side of the phone. These images confirm that the Mi 9 will have a triple-camera setup on the back that’s placed vertically in the top-left corner.

Below these triple cameras is the LED flash, and, you can also see that the camera at the top has a colored ring around it. These images also reveal that the Mi 9 will flaunt a glass body, and will be offered in at least three colors – Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue, and Piano Black.

In addition to confirming triple rear cameras on the Mi 9, Xiaomi has also confirmed that this smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC – Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chip for smartphones. Moreover, Xiaomi also confirmed that the Mi 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, and also said that the chin on Mi 9 is 40% smaller than the chin on Mi 8.

We expect Xiaomi to reveal more information about the Mi 9 until it’s unveiled on February 20.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed)
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 640
  • Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586) + 12 MP + 3D TOF
  • Front Camera: 24 MP (Sony IMX576)
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • Other: In-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed)
  • Battery: 3500 mAh
