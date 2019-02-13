Xiaomi Mi 9 to be unveiled on February 20

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones as well as the foldable phone next week on February 20. However, on the same day, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi will also take the wraps off its latest and greatest smartphone – the Mi 9.

Xiaomi has shared a poster on Chinese social network Weibo revealing February 20 launch of the Mi 9. However, while Samsung will be holding its event in the US, Xiaomi will have its event in its home country China.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any details about the Mi 9, but has said that this will be the best-looking Xiaomi smartphone to date.

The Mi 9 will succeed the Mi 8 that was launched last year in May. According to the leaked specs, the Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be coupled with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will run Android Pie-based MIUI 10, and will have a triple-camera setup at the back which will include 48 MP, 12 MP, and 3D ToF cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

We expect to hear more about the Mi 9 before it’s officially unveiled on February 20.

