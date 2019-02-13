Realme C1 (2019) goes on open sale in India

Realme launched the Realme C1 last year in September in India. And then late last month, the company launched the Realme C1 (2019) with more RAM and storage. The smartphone first went on sale in India last week on February 5, and now, it’s available for purchase through open sale in the country.

The Realme C1 (2019) can now be purchased anytime you want from Flipkart and Realme India’s website. And, if you can’t wait for it to be delivered to you by Flipkart or Realme, you can buy it from your nearest retail store.

RM C1-2019 NOW AVAILABLE 24*7, at your convenience. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 12, 2019

The Realme C1 that was launched last year in India came with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. However, the Realme C1 (2019) comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. There’s also a variant of Realme C1 (2019) that comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant of the Realme C1 (2019) is priced at ₹7499 whereas the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹8499.

Realme C1 (2019) Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP with PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh Mode, AI Beautification, HDR, and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP with PDAF, 5P lens, Bokeh Mode, AI Beautification, HDR, and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, HDR, and AI Beautification

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, HDR, and AI Beautification Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Ocean Blue, Deep Black

Ocean Blue, Deep Black Battery: 4230 mAh

Realme C1 (2019) Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7499

₹7499 Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8499

₹8499 Availability: Available on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website