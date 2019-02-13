Samsung Galaxy S10 trio full specs leak ahead of February 20 launch

We are just a week away from the launch of Galaxy S10 trio, but, that’s not stopping these 2019 Samsung flagships from leaking on the Internet every other day. We have seen enough renders and images of these smartphones so we know what they will look like. But now, the specs sheet of these Galaxy S10 smartphones has leaked online which reveals what kind of hardware will these phones come packed with.

This specs sheet reveals that the Galaxy S10 will feature a 6.1-inch QHD+ display whereas the S10+ will feature a 6.3-inch display with the same resolution. The S10e, which is the cheapest and smallest of the bunch, will feature a 5.8-inch display.

All three of these smartphones will flaunt a Dynamic AMOLED display, however, the S10e will be covered with Gorilla Glass 5 whereas the S10 and S10+ will have the protection of Gorilla Glass 6. The S10 and S10+ will also flaunt in-display fingerprint scanners, whereas the S10e will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The specs sheet further reveals that the Galaxy S10e will be offered in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage options. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, will be offered in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage configuration. The Galaxy S10+ will be offered in same configurations as the Galaxy S10, however, there will be a third variant coming with 12 GB RAM and 1 Terabyte of storage.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S10+ will also have the largest battery – 4100 mAh – amongst the lot. You can check out the images above for more details.

