Xiaomi confirms 48 MP rear camera on Mi 9
Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone next week on February 20. The company has already confirmed triple rear cameras on the Mi 9, and now, it has confirmed that one of these triple cameras will be a 48 MP snapper.
Xiaomi has confirmed that the primary camera on the Mi 9 will be a 48 MP snapper. It will have f/1.75 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8 μm. It will also come with a 6P lens and will make use of 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology which is why the resulting image will have a resolution of 12 MP.
In addition to confirming the 48 MP rear camera on the Mi 9, Xiaomi has also revealed details about the other cameras in the setup. Besides, Xiaomi also revealed that the Mi 9 will feature a 20 MP camera on the front as opposed to the rumored 24 MP camera.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Camera Specifications
- Rear Camera
- 48 MP: 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, 0.8 μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens, 1.6 μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel (12 MP) technology, closed-loop motor
- 12 MP: Telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, auto-focus, closed-loop motor
- 16 MP: Ultra-wide angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, auto-focus, closed-loop motor, 4 cm macro support
- Front Camera
- 20 MP: Supports Xiaomi AI Beauty functions
In addition to confirming the 48 MP camera on Mi 9 and detailing the triple camera setup, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and have an in-display fingerprint scanner in tow. The Mi 9 will also be offered in at least three colors – Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue, and Piano Black.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]
- CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed)
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 640
- Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display
- Rear Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed)
- Front Camera: 20 MP (confirmed)
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- Other: In-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed)
- Battery: 3500 mAh
Expect to hear more about the Mi 9 until it’s unveiled on February 20.