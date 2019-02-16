Xiaomi confirms 48 MP rear camera on Mi 9

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone next week on February 20. The company has already confirmed triple rear cameras on the Mi 9, and now, it has confirmed that one of these triple cameras will be a 48 MP snapper.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the primary camera on the Mi 9 will be a 48 MP snapper. It will have f/1.75 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8 μm. It will also come with a 6P lens and will make use of 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology which is why the resulting image will have a resolution of 12 MP.

In addition to confirming the 48 MP rear camera on the Mi 9, Xiaomi has also revealed details about the other cameras in the setup. Besides, Xiaomi also revealed that the Mi 9 will feature a 20 MP camera on the front as opposed to the rumored 24 MP camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Camera Specifications

Rear Camera 48 MP: 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, 0.8 μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, 6P lens, 1.6 μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel (12 MP) technology, closed-loop motor 12 MP: Telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, auto-focus, closed-loop motor 16 MP: Ultra-wide angle lens with 117-degree field-of-view, 1.0 μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, auto-focus, closed-loop motor, 4 cm macro support

Front Camera 20 MP: Supports Xiaomi AI Beauty functions



In addition to confirming the 48 MP camera on Mi 9 and detailing the triple camera setup, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and have an in-display fingerprint scanner in tow. The Mi 9 will also be offered in at least three colors – Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue, and Piano Black.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed)

48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed) Front Camera: 20 MP (confirmed)

20 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed)

In-display fingerprint scanner (confirmed) Battery: 3500 mAh

Expect to hear more about the Mi 9 until it’s unveiled on February 20.