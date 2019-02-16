OnePlus announces Google Duo integration with OxygenOS for video calls

Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.4 and 9.0.12 updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively. Both these updates brought in “deep integration with Google Duo” to OnePlus 6 and 6T. Well now, OnePlus has announced that Google Duo will be integrated into OxygenOS on multiple smartphones.

In a post on OnePlus forums, OnePlus announced that Google Duo will be integrated natively with call logs, contacts, dial pad, as well as its SMS app on OxygenOS. OnePlus rolled out this feature to OnePlus 6 and 6T with OxygenOS 9.0.4 and 9.0.12 respectively. The OnePlus 5 and 5T will receive this feature with OxygenOS 9.0.4, and, the OnePlus 3 and 3T will get it with Android Pie update. However, we don’t know when OnePlus will roll out the Android Pie update for OnePlus 3 and 3T.

With OxygenOS getting native integration of Google Duo, users will find it easier to make video calls through Google Duo.

Announcing Google Duo integration on OxygenOS, OnePlus in a post on its official forum said, “Here’s the latest development in our endeavours with OxygenOS. We’ve set our sight on providing a burdenless experience to OnePlus users. Earlier in 2018, we conducted a research study with OnePlus users in India on video calling capability. Here, Google Duo ranked the highest in terms of call quality. Following this, we’re now introducing Google Duo as a native function for video calls on our devices and are providing enhanced video calling quality for all OnePlus users.“

Are you a OnePlus 6/6T user? Have you used this new feature yet? If yes, do share your experience with us in the comments section down below.