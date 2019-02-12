OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.4 and 9.0.12 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

Back in late December last year, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for OnePlus 6 with an audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones. Well now, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.4 update for the OnePlus 6 in addition to OxygenOS 9.0.12 for OnePlus 6T.

OxygenOS 9.0.4 and 9.0.12 for OnePlus 6 and 6T respectively carry the same change-log. Both of them come with Android security patch that’s dated January 1, 2019. Apart from that, these updates also bring in deep integration with Google Duo to both the smartphones.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.4 and 9.0.12 for OnePlus 6 and 6T:

Updated Android security patch to 2019.1

General bug fixes and system improvements

Deep integration with Google Duo

Optimizations for display (only on 6T)

These updates are rolled out over-the-air, but, they are currently only rolled out to a small percentage of users. This is to make sure that if there’s any bug in the update, it would only affect a small percentage of users.

OnePlus will commence broader roll out of these updates in a few days.

Source