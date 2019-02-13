LG G8 ThinQ leaked press render confirms notched display, dual rear cameras, and a headphone jack

Late last month, a leaked press render of the G8 ThinQ put all the speculations surrounding its design to rest. And now, one more press render has surfaced online, and this time, it comes from a very reliable source.

The latest press render (attached above) of the G8 ThinQ that has leaked online comes from Evan Blass, hence, it’s safe to say that this is what the LG G8 ThinQ will actually look like when it goes official on February 24.

The render leaked by Blass is in line with the previously leaked render, and there isn’t anything new to this, except that it confirms the presence of 3.5 mm headphone jack which is located at the bottom of the phone.

Other things revealed by this render are the dual rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and OnePlus 6-like display notch. The phone also has its power button and SIM card slot on the right along with the volume rocker on the left. There’s one more button below the volume rocker which will likely be used to launch Google Assistant.

LG has confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will feature a 3D ToF camera on the front.

We expect more information about the G8 ThinQ to surface online in the coming days – either through leaks or through LG itself.