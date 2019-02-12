Vivo announces iQOO as its new sub-brand

Last year, we saw two new sub-brands come to existence – Realme, and POCO. And then earlier this year, we saw Xiaomi’s Redmi becoming an independent brand. Well now, we are looking at yet another new sub-brand of a smartphone company — iQOO.

China-based smartphone company Vivo has announced iQOO as its new sub-brand. This information came through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. Not much is known about iQOO at this moment, but, looking at the futuristic poster (attached above) shared by iQOO, it seems Vivo will aim at the premium segment with its new sub-brand.

It’s worth noting that OPPO, which is owned by the same company that owns Vivo, launched its online-only sub-brand Realme last year in India. However, a couple of months later, Realme split from OPPO to become an independent brand.

Well, coming back to iQOO, it’s currently unclear whether iQOO will sell smartphones only in China, or whether it will expand to other countries of the world. We will have to wait for more information.

