nubia teases flexible device for MWC 2019, could be the nubia Alpha wearable smartphone

February is going to be a great month for those who are eagerly waiting for foldable display smartphones. Samsung will be launching its foldable phone on February 20, and then at MWC later on, brands like Huawei and Energizer will too show off their foldable phones. Well, Chinese smartphone brand nubia will also join these brands as it has teased a flexible device for MWC.

nubia has shared a poster on Chinese social network Weibo teasing a flexible device for MWC 2019 which kicks off from February 25 in Barcelona, Spain. The teaser doesn’t reveal any details about this flexible device and only has text reads “Flex your life”.

Well, last year at IFA 2018, nubia showed off a “wearable smartphone” dubbed nubia Alpha. It has a flexible display and can be worn on your wrist like a watch. Chances are nubia will launch this nubia Alpha at MWC later this month, as we haven’t heard any rumors of the company working on a foldable phone.

MWC 2019 is shaping up to be an exciting event as smartphone brands prepare to unveil their 5G phones and foldable phones at this event.

Source