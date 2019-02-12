LG Q9 One Android One smartphone announced with Snapdragon 835 SoC and Android 9.0 Pie

Earlier last month, LG announced the Q9 in South Korea as a re-branded G7 Fit. And now, the company has announced the LG Q9 One which is a re-branded G7 One. The LG G7 One was announced last year in August at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

As evident from its name, the LG Q9 One is an Android One smartphone which means it runs a stock version of Android and comes with two years of version updates and three years of security updates. Being a re-branded G7 One, the Q9 One comes with the same hardware as the G7 One, however, there are two differences.

While the G7 One was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 32 GB of internal storage, the Q9 One runs Android 9.0 Pie on boot and has 64 GB of storage onboard.

The LG Q9 One is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is mated to 4 GB RAM. It sports a 6.1-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. There’s also a 16 MP camera at the back with Optical Image Stabilization, and an 8 MP camera on the front with a wide-angle lens.

The LG Q9 One also comes with features like 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and MIL-STD-810G Military Certification. The Q9 One is offered in at least one color – New Moroccan Blue – and ships with a 3000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

LG Q9 One Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens, OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: New Moroccan Blue

New Moroccan Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG Q9 One Price and Availability

Price: ₩5,99,500 (around $530/₹37,760)

₩5,99,500 (around $530/₹37,760) Availability: To be available in South Korea from February 15

Source