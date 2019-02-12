Nokia 9 PureView key specs confirmed through Android Enterprise Device Catalog listing

The Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-camera setup on the back will be unveiled on February 24. The smartphone has leaked at a regular interval, so we have a pretty fair idea of what it will come packed with. However, some of its key specifications have now been confirmed by Google itself.

The Nokia 9 PureView was spotted on Google’s website listing devices supported by the Android Enterprise program. The listing (now removed) confirms that the smartphone sports a 6-inch display and runs Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone also has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage onboard. The listing further reveals that the Nokia 9 PureView has a fingerprint scanner. Well, this is an in-display fingerprint scanner and not the conventional one.

The listing also included a render (attached above) of the Nokia 9 PureView which is in line with the renders and live images that have leaked previously.

Previously leaked specifications of Nokia 9 PureView include Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay, 128 GB storage, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Qi Wireless Charging. We don’t have any information about the penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView, except that it will come with ZEISS optics.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB (4 GB confirmed)

4/6 GB (4 GB confirmed) Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie (confirmed)

Android 9.0 Pie (confirmed) Display: 6-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support (size confirmed)

6-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support (size confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB (confirmed)

128 GB (confirmed) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (confirmed), Qi Wireless Charging

We are 12 days away from the launch of Nokia 9 PureView, but we are expecting more details about this smartphone to surface online until then.

