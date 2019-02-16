LG V50 ThinQ render leaks online revealing notched display, 5G support, and triple rear cameras

South Korean tech giant LG will unveil the G8 ThinQ smartphone on February 24 – just a day before MWC kicks off. LG hasn’t revealed much about the G8 ThinQ, but we have a very good idea of what this phone will look like. Well, alongside the G8 ThinQ, LG is rumored to unveil the V50 ThinQ as well, render of which has surfaced online giving us our best look yet at it.

Popular leakster Evan Blass has leaked a render (attached above) of the LG V50 ThinQ. This render reveals that the phone will come with a notched display. The smartphone has its power button on the right, with the volume rocker and Google Assistant button on the left.

Round the back, you get triple cameras positioned horizontally in the center. To the right side of these cameras is the LED flash, and above it is a yellow colored 5G logo which confirms that the V50 ThinQ will support 5G.

The back of the V50 ThinQ is also home to a fingerprint scanner, a V50 ThinQ branding, and the LG moniker.

Moving on to the front again, if you look closely, you can see the 5G icon in the Status Bar right next to the battery icon. The phone also has a wallpaper which includes a yellow colored 5G and Sprint logo.

Apart from that, the phone’s lockscreen also has the date February 24 which hints at the phone launching on February 24 alongside the G8 ThinQ.

Design-wise, the V50 ThinQ doesn’t look all that different from the V40 ThinQ. In fact, the V50 ThinQ looks more like a V40 ThinQ with a 5G logo at the back and in the Status Bar.

Speaking about its hardware, the LG V50 ThinQ is reported to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6-inch display, 4000 mAh battery, and vapor chamber liquid cooling system. We may hear more about the G8 ThinQ and the V50 ThinQ before they are both unveiled by LG on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain.