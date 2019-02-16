Samsung Galaxy A50 full specs and render leak online

Last weekend, render and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M30 leaked online. And now, the Galaxy A50 too has surfaced online with its full specs and render revealing its design.

The leaked render reveals that the Galaxy A50 will come with a display having a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The render also shows off the tiny bezels around the display, with the chin being relatively large. At the back, the Galaxy A50 has three cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Below these cameras is the LED flash, and there’s also a Samsung logo in the center.

The Galaxy A50 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on its back. Well, that’s because it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front.

On the right side of the phone is the power button and volume rocker, and, at the bottom is the USB Type-C port flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a microphone, and a speaker.

A separate leak also revealed full specifications of the Galaxy A50 which include Exynos 9610 SoC, up to 6 GB RAM, up to 128 GB storage, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Android Pie, and 4000 mAh battery.

This leak also revealed specifications of the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30. You can check out the image below for more details.

There’s no word from Samsung yet on any of these Galaxy A series smartphones.

Source 1, 2