Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e announced with 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Android Pie, and 7040 mAh battery

Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones as well as its foldable phone next week on February 20. However, before unveiling these much-awaited products, Samsung has announced a new tablet dubbed Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e boasts a massive 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It flaunts a uni-body metal construction, weighs 400 grams, and is 5.5 mm thin. The Galaxy Tab S5e also has a screen-to-body ratio of 81.8% – thanks to its “Edge-to-Edge” display.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e comes with Snapdragon 670 SoC running the show which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage. The tablet also has a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 512 GB.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both of them have f/2.0 aperture, however, the rear camera has a pixel size of 1 µm whereas the front camera has a pixel size of 1.12 µm.

On the software side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e comes with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It also comes with Bixby 2.0, becoming the first Samsung tablet to have this feature. In addition to that, the Galaxy Tab S5e also supports Samsung DeX that lets you have a PC-like experience when paired with a keyboard that’s sold separately.

The Galaxy Tab S5e also comes with YouTube Premium subscription for four months that offers access to YouTube Music and YouTube Gaming. But wait, that’s not it, this tablet also comes with a three-month free premium subscription to Spotify.

Other features on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e include quad speakers (two each on top and bottom) tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is offered in Black, Silver, and Gold colors, and ships with a 7040 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. There’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack on the tablet, but Samsung does bundle along USB Type-C to 3.5 mm connector.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Tab S5e, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said, “The Tab S5e is a top-tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features, available at a new price point. For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done—as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience—the Tab S5e delivers.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 10.5-inch WXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density

10.5-inch WXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1 µm pixel size

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1 µm pixel size Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C, POGO (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C, POGO (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby 2.0, Samsung DeX, AKG-tuned quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, KNOX, Quick Command

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby 2.0, Samsung DeX, AKG-tuned quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, KNOX, Quick Command Colors: Black, Silver, Gold

Black, Silver, Gold Battery: 7040 mAh with Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Price and Availability

Price of Wi-Fi only variant: €419 (around ₹33,760)

€419 (around ₹33,760) Price of LTE variant: €479 (around ₹38,600)

€479 (around ₹38,600) Availability: Will be available in the US, Germany, and other countries from Q2 2019