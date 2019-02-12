Samsung to launch its foldable phone on February 20

Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones next week on February 20 which include the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. Well, in addition to the Galaxy S10 trio, Samsung has confirmed that it will also launch its foldable phone at the February 20 event.

Samsung gave us a glimpse of its foldable phone last year in November at its Samsung Developer Conference held in San Francisco. However, there was no word from Samsung about the phone’s launch. Samsung was, until now, expected to launch its foldable phone on February 20, and now, the company has finally confirmed that February 20 will indeed be the launch date of its foldable phone.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2019

Samsung has shared a video on Twitter confirming the launch of its foldable phone on February 20. Samsung shared the video with the caption “The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019.” The video itself doesn’t reveal anything about the phone and only has text that reads “The Future Unfolds”.

Samsung hasn’t shared many details about this foldable phone, and all we know is that this phone will come with two displays – one will measure 4.58-inch and sit on the outer cover of the phone, and the other will measure 7.3-inch and will be on the inside of the phone.

The larger display is the one that will fold. It will have a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4.2:3.

With the launch just eight days away from now, we don’t have to wait much to know more about this foldable phone.