OPPO K1 to go on sale in India today: Here are the specifications, pricing, and offer details

OPPO launched the K1 in China last year in October. Then last week, OPPO launched the K1 in India. And now, starting today, the OPPO K1 goes on sale in India.

The OPPO K1 will go on sale in India today at 12 pm through Flipkart. The OPPO K1 is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 64 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage via microSD card if you want.

The OPPO K1 sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display also comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5.

The photography department on the OPPO K1 is handled by a dual-camera setup at the back which includes one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera. On the front, it has a 25 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The OPPO K1 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner which is one of its biggest highlights. The smartphone ships with a 3600 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

OPPO K1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with AI Beauty

25 MP with AI Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Astral Blue, Piano Black

Astral Blue, Piano Black Battery: 3600 mAh

OPPO K1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹16,990

₹16,990 Availability: Available on Flipkart from 12 pm

OPPO K1 Offers

No-cost EMI for 3/6 months

Flipkart Buyback Guarantee at ₹1 (90% value)

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹499

10% instant cashback on purchases through Citi Bank credit and debit cards