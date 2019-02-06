OPPO K1 launched in India: Here are the specifications, price, and availability details

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the R17 and R17 Pro in India last December which both come with in-display fingerprint scanners. Well today, OPPO has launched one more smartphone in India that comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner – the OPPO K1.

The OPPO K1 was first launched in China last year in October. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. However, in India, OPPO only launched the 4 GB RAM variant. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and has 64 GB of internal storage.

On the front, the OPPO K1 has a 6.4-inch water-drop shape notch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The K1 achieves an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91% because of this display.

At the back, the K1 has a 3D cover along with dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – placed horizontally in the top-left corner. For selfies and video calls, you get a 25 MP camera on the front that’s placed inside the notch. You don’t get a fingerprint scanner on the back of the K1 as it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen.

Lastly, the OPPO K1 comes with a 3600 mAh battery which is 100 mAh larger than the K1 sold in China.

OPPO K1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with AI Beauty

25 MP with AI Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3600 mAh

OPPO K1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹16,990

₹16,990 Availability: To be available on Flipkart from February 12

OPPO K1 Offers