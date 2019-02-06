Late December last year, we came across a report which stated that Reliance Jio was planning to launch affordable, large-screen smartphones for those who are still stuck with feature phones. Well, it looks like one of those smartphones will be the JioPhone 3.

According to a report by BeetelBite, who claim to have received this information from a Jio executive, the JioPhone 3 will be a smartphone, unlike the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 which are both feature phones. The JioPhone 3 will also feature a 5-inch touchscreen display, although its resolution is currently unknown.

The JioPhone and JioPhone 2 both come with a 2 MP camera at the back and a 0.3 MP camera on the front, but the JioPhone 3 is said to feature a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera.

The RAM and internal storage on the JioPhone 3 also get an upgrade to 2 GB and 64 GB respectively. Moreover, it will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Well, while the JioPhone 3 will come with upgraded specs over the previous two JioPhones, its price will also go up. BeetelBite claim that the JioPhone 3 will be priced at ₹4500. That’s ₹3000 more than the JioPhone and ₹1501 more than the JioPhone 2.

The report further states that Jio will start accepting pre-orders for JioPhone 3 in July with sales beginning in August. The JioPhone 3 will be sold through Jio Stores, Reliance Digital Stores, as well as Jio.com.

JioPhone 3 Specifications [Rumored]

RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Display: 5-inch touchscreen display

5-inch touchscreen display Rear Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

JioPhone 3 Price in India and Availability [Rumored]