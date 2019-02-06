JioPhone 3 specs leak online, reportedly priced at ₹4500
Late December last year, we came across a report which stated that Reliance Jio was planning to launch affordable, large-screen smartphones for those who are still stuck with feature phones. Well, it looks like one of those smartphones will be the JioPhone 3.
According to a report by BeetelBite, who claim to have received this information from a Jio executive, the JioPhone 3 will be a smartphone, unlike the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 which are both feature phones. The JioPhone 3 will also feature a 5-inch touchscreen display, although its resolution is currently unknown.
The JioPhone and JioPhone 2 both come with a 2 MP camera at the back and a 0.3 MP camera on the front, but the JioPhone 3 is said to feature a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera.
The RAM and internal storage on the JioPhone 3 also get an upgrade to 2 GB and 64 GB respectively. Moreover, it will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
Well, while the JioPhone 3 will come with upgraded specs over the previous two JioPhones, its price will also go up. BeetelBite claim that the JioPhone 3 will be priced at ₹4500. That’s ₹3000 more than the JioPhone and ₹1501 more than the JioPhone 2.
The report further states that Jio will start accepting pre-orders for JioPhone 3 in July with sales beginning in August. The JioPhone 3 will be sold through Jio Stores, Reliance Digital Stores, as well as Jio.com.
JioPhone 3 Specifications [Rumored]
- RAM: 2 GB
- Display: 5-inch touchscreen display
- Rear Camera: 5 MP
- Front Camera: 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
JioPhone 3 Price in India and Availability [Rumored]
- Price: ₹4500
- Availability: Pre-orders start in July with sales commencing in August