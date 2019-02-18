Xiaomi reveals details of Mi 9’s display

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone on February 20. The company has already confirmed some features of the Mi 9 like Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The company also showed us what the phone looks like from the back. But now, Xiaomi has revealed the front fascia of the Mi 9 while also revealing details about the phone’s display.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 9 will feature a waterdrop-shaped notch with the phone having a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%. Xiaomi says the phone will come with a “highly sensitive in-screen ambient light sensor” and “improved ultrasonic proximity sensor”.

The Mi 9 will feature an AMOLED display sourced from Samsung. It will have Full-HD+ resolution and brightness of 600 nits. It will also come with the protection of Gorilla Glass 6. Xiaomi further confirmed that the Mi 9 will come with display features like Sunlight Mode 2.0 and Reading Mode 2.0. However, the company didn’t reveal the size of the display. But, if rumors are to be believed, the Mi 9 will flaunt a 6.4-inch display.

In addition to revealing details about Mi 9’s display, Xiaomi also revealed that this smartphone will come with a feature called ‘Game Turbo‘ that “predicts gaming scenes and intelligently allocates resources for complicated scenes”. Xiaomi also said that the in-display fingerprint scanner on Mi 9 is 25% faster than the one on its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6 GB

Adreno 640 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP with LED flash (confirmed)

20 MP (confirmed) Internal Storage: 128 GB

In-display fingerprint scanner, Game Turbo (confirmed) Battery: 3500 mAh

Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will launch a Mi 9 Transparent Edition on February 20 that will come with 12 GB RAM.