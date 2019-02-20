LG Q60 announced with 6.26-inch notched display and triple rear cameras

South Korean tech giant LG is all set to unveil the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G at MWC next week. But, before announcing these flagship smartphones, LG has announced the LG Q60.

The LG Q60 is powered by an unknown octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.0 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. It has 64 GB of internal storage, and also has a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 2 Terabytes. LG didn’t reveal the version of Android that runs on Q60 though.

On the front, the LG Q60 features a 6.2-inch FullVision Display having an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch. And, while the display does have small bezels on the top, left, and right side, the bottom bezel looks relatively large.

At the back, the Q60 has a triple-camera setup which includes one 16 MP, one 2 MP, and one 5 MP camera. The 2 MP camera is a depth sensor, whereas the 5 MP camera comes with a super wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, Q60 has a 13 MP camera on the front.

Other features on the LG Q60 include AI CAM, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant. The smartphone also ships with a 3500 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

LG Q60 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Android

Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullVision Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 16 MP (with PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 5 MP (Super Wide-Angle) with LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI CAM, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, Dedicated Google Assistant Button

Battery: 3500 mAh

LG Q60 Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

Availability: To be announced

