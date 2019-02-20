Vivo V15 Pro launched in India with 48 MP rear camera and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera

Vivo launched the V9 Pro and V11 Pro smartphones in India last year in September with a price tag of ₹17,990 and ₹25,990 respectively. And today, it has further expanded its portfolio of V series smartphones in India with the launch of Vivo V15 Pro.

The Vivo V15 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC. The chipset is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. However, the Indian variant comes only with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie, and it has 128 GB of storage onboard.

The V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64% and flaunts an all-screen front fascia as it doesn’t have a notch.

Well, you must be wondering if the phone doesn’t have a notch, does it not have a selfie camera as well? It actually does. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 32 MP selfie camera that pops up from the top of the phone – just like the Vivo NEX that was launched in India last July. The selfie camera also comes with beautification features that “make your face look slimmer and skin smoother”. Moreover, the selfie camera also supports portrait lighting effects.

Round the back, the V15 Pro flaunts “Spectrum Ripple Design” and has a textured pattern all over. There’s also a triple-camera setup placed in the left which includes 48 MP, 8 MP, and 5 MP cameras. The 48 MP camera is a quad-pixel sensor having f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8 μm. However, it uses 4-in-1 pixel technology to deliver 12 MP photos with a pixel size of 1.6 μm.

The 8 MP camera is a wide-angle camera that can capture photos in 120-degrees, and, the 5 MP camera is a depth sensor that helps with the background blur in portrait shots.

The Vivo V15 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the phone by placing your finger on a designated area on the screen. The smartphone is offered in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colors, and comes packed with a 3700 mAh battery with support for Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Vivo V15 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 612

Adreno 612 Operating System: Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+(2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full-HD+(2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 μm, 12 MP output) + 8 MP AI Super Wide-Angle (120-degrees) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, Super Night Mode, and dual-tone LED flash

48 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 0.8 μm, 12 MP output) + 8 MP AI Super Wide-Angle (120-degrees) + 5 MP (depth sensor) with AI Body Shaping, AI Portrait Lighting, Super Night Mode, and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 32 MP with AI Face Beauty

32 MP with AI Face Beauty Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Competition Mode, Dual-Turbo, Smart Button, Jovi Image Recognizer

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Competition Mode, Dual-Turbo, Smart Button, Jovi Image Recognizer Colors: Topaz Blue, Ruby Red

Topaz Blue, Ruby Red Battery: 3700 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo V15 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹28,990

₹28,990 Availability: To be available on Amazon India. Pre-booking starts today. Goes on sale from March 6.