Lenovo Z6 Pro teased; to launch at Mobile World Congress 2019

With Mobile World Congress 2019 just around the corner, Lenovo has released a new poster announcing its presence at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The same teaser poster also hints at the launch of Lenovo Z6 Pro at the event.

The company’s tease for the launch of Lenovo Z6 Pro at MWC 2019 is a bit surprising as its predecessor, Lenovo Z5 Pro, was launched just a few months back. Recently, the company also launched Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 12GB of RAM.

The launch poster of the Lenovo Z6 Pro does not reveal any details about the phone apart from the fact that it will be showcased at the MWC 2019. However, the ripples in the poster indicate the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor or support for wireless charging.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro could sport a slider-based design and a notch-less full-screen display, similar to its predecessor. While the Z5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the Z6 Pro could pack the Snapdragon 712 SoC, but it’s just a speculation.

We are expecting the smartphone to run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom skin on top. Unlike the Z5 Pro series, the Z6 Pro could be launched globally as it is being unveiled at MWC.

To know for sure what the company has to offer with its new Lenovo Z6 Pro, we’ll have to wait until the Chinese company officially launches the smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.