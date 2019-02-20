iQOO’s first smartphone powered by SD855 SoC and 12GB RAM to launch on March 1

Vivo announced its sub-brand named iQOO a week ago in China, aimed at premium segment, and the brand is all set to launch its first smartphone. After the company revealed the phone’s key specifications, it has now confirmed that the device will be launched on 1st March.

The first smartphone under the iQOO brand, which still remains unnamed, is all set to get launched on 1st March in China. The launch teaser posted shared by the company on Weibo describes the smartphone as “born powerful” and “monster inside”, suggesting the phone’s top-notch specifications.

From what we know so far, the first premium flagship smartphone from iQOO will come with a Super HDR display but the screen is not yet revealed. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The phone packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It’s also confirmed that the handset will come equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back side. The phone will also have a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The teaser image shared by the company confirms that the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and the number ’44’ suggests that it could support 44W fast charging. As for connectivity options, along with the usual set of features, the phone will have NFC and USB Type-C port.

Vivo iQOO Smartphone Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor RAM: 12GB

12GB Operating System: Android

Android Display: Super HDR

Super HDR Rear Camera: Triple cameras with LED flash

Triple cameras with LED flash Internal Storage: 256GB

256GB Other: Sixth-generation in-display fingerprint Scanner, NFC, USB Type-C

Sixth-generation in-display fingerprint Scanner, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4000 mAh with 44W FlashCharge support