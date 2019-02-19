iQOO smartphone’s specs revealed, packs Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

After announcing its new sub-brand name iQOO, China-based smartphone maker Vivo briefly showcased the device during 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. Now, the company has revealed the phone’s key specifications.

The company has released a teaser poster related to the upcoming iQOO smartphone, which confirms that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

During the brief appearance of the smartphone during NBA All-Star Weekend, it was confirmed that the handset will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will come with Super HDR display but the size of the screen is not yet known.

Further, the teaser image confirms that the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and the number ’44’ suggests that it could support 44W fast charging. As for connectivity options, along with the usual set of features, the phone will have NFC and USB Type-C port. A separate teaser confirmed that the device will come with the sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the phone’s OS-related information is not revealed, we expect the phone to come pre-installed with Android 9 Pie. However, it still remains a mystery if the phone will have a new custom interface or will use Vivo’s FunTouch OS.

From the specs sheet, it’s confirmed that the first iQOO smartphone will be a high-end one and will be competing against the likes of OnePlus. Since the company itself is revealing the phone’s features and specifications, the phone’s official launch could take place soon.

Vivo iQOO Smartphone Specs

Sixth-generation in-display fingerprint Scanner, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4000 mAh with 44W FlashCharge support