Realme teases the launch of its upcoming smartphone Realme 3

Realme, which started off as a sub-brand of China-based smartphone maker Oppo, split from its parent company soon after its launch, to work independently. So far, the company has had a dream run in the overcrowded Indian smartphone market.

Within one year of its establishment, Realme has launched five smartphones in India — Realme 1, Realme 2, 2 Pro, C1 and U1. It has also entered the accessories and lifestyle products market with the launch of U1 Iconic Case, Realme Buds, and Realme Tech Backpack.

Now, the company is all set to launch its sixth smartphone in India — Realme 3. The upcoming smartphone will the third-generation device and a successor of a lineup that includes Realme 1 and Realme 2.

The company has posted a teaser image on Twitter which shows a retail box of Realme 1 and Realme 2 and asks to do the addition, clearly hinting that the company is talking about the Realme 3. In the same image, it asks if it is a simple maths or something big. The caption to the image reads “let’s see if you can put 1 and 2 together.”

Recently, a teaser video for the Realme’s upcoming smartphone leaked online, which also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone getting launched by the company in India is indeed Realme 3. In the video, accessed by BGR India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is seen dancing along with rappers.

So far, no information is available regarding this Realme 3 smartphone. But, since the company has now started teasing the smartphone, the official announcement date doesn’t seem far away. The device will be launched before the end of next month as Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier confirmed that the Realme 3 will be launched in Q1 2019.