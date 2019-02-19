Xiaomi announces Mi TV Anniversary Sale, offering discounts on smartphones

Xiaomi forayed into the Indian smart TV market last year on February 14, and, to celebrate its first Mi TV anniversary in India, Xiaomi has announced the Mi TV Anniversary Sale. In addition to that, the company is also offering some of its smartphones at discounted prices for a limited time.

Mi TV Anniversary Sale

As a part of its Mi TV Anniversary Sale, Xiaomi has dropped the price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49 to ₹29,999. And, it’s also offering up to ₹28,000 off on Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 on exchange with older TV models. However, do note that this is a two-day sale only, and it will end tomorrow, i.e., on February 20.

Discounts on smartphones

Xiaomi is offering three of its smartphones at discounted prices till February 23, 2019. Check out the discounted prices below:

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7999 (original price: ₹8999)

₹7999 (original price: ₹8999) Xiaomi Redmi Y2 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹9999 (original price: ₹10,999)

₹9999 (original price: ₹10,999) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999 (original price: ₹12,999)

₹11,999 (original price: ₹12,999) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999 (original price: ₹13,999)

₹11,999 (original price: ₹13,999) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999 (original price: ₹13,999)

₹12,999 (original price: ₹13,999) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,999 (original price: ₹15,999)

The aforementioned smartphones can be purchased at discounted prices till February 23 from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Amazon India.