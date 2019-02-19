Top 5 features of HUAWEI Y9 2019 you need to check out

HUAWEI’s latest smartphone, Y9 2019 is a midrange smartphone featuring quad cameras, a notched design with glass finish design on the back, and a battery that lasts long. Check out these top 5 features of the HUAWEI Y9 2019 that you should know.

1) Glass Design

Android smartphones with a notch design are increasing, the HUAWEI Y9 also joins the league. Similar to the other HUAWEI phones, the Mate 20 Pro, the P20 Lite, and the Nova 3, the HUAWEI Y9 2019 also includes a similar notch atop. It flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of Full HD+ and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

2) Full View Notched Display

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 has a similar glass finish design that you’ve seen on other HUAWEI smartphones. On the back, you can see the 3D Arc design that reflects when light falls on it. Besides, the back holds a dual camera set up along with a fingerprint scanner placed in the center.

3) Quad Cameras

The primary highlight of the phone is its quad cameras, two on each side. The front side offers a dual camera setup with 16 MP + 2 MP cameras whereas the rear side offers 13 MP + 2 MP. There aren’t many devices with quad cameras, the HUAWEI’s Nova series smartphones are also among the quad camera smartphones.

The camera is packed with a number of features including AI-based traits, the AI Scene Recognition can detect 500 scenes, there’s also AI Stabilization and Hand-Held Night Mode.

4) Fast Performance, Kirin 710 SoC

The performance of the HUAWEI Y9 is fast, it is powered by a homegrown Kirin 710 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. This Kirin 710 is a new chip from HUAWEI and it has more power compared to the predecessor Kirin 659.

Speaking of the Kirin 710 SoC, there are four Cortex-A73 high-performance cores clocked at maximum 2.2 GHz while the other four Cortex-A53 cores are power-efficient cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

5) Huge Battery

As far as the battery is concerned, the battery on the phone is 4,000 mAh battery with AI Power Management. The battery seems to give enough power to last long. As per HUAWEI, the 4,000 mAh battery can offer 52 hours of voice calling, 65 hours of music playback, or 9 hours of continuous gaming or video playback.

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 is a performance device with its premium looks, the quad cameras, and the large 4,000 mAh battery also adds up to the package. HUAWEI Y9 2019 is priced at Rs 15,990 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and is available on Amazon India.