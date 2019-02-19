Qualcomm QM215 chipset is under testing for entry-level smartphone

Qualcomm, one of the leading smartphone chipset marker, is reportedly working on a new SoC that is aimed towards entry-level smartphones. With this new chipset, the company also seems to be focusing on a market that largely remains untapped.

The upcoming entry-level chipset — Qualcomm QM215 is currently undergoing testing, as per the report from Winfuture. The same report mentions that the new chipset has been appearing in the import/export database since the past few weeks.

Interestingly, the upcoming chipset’s model number misses the letter “S”, which hints that the QM215 won’t be a part of the company’s Snapdragon series. It seems that Qualcomm has decided the market the chipset out the Snapdragon series given that the company is targeting the entry-level market.

While not much information is available regarding the Qualcomm QM215, the report adds that the chipset could come with quad-core CPU clocked at 1.3GHz and a GPU clocked at 650MHz. It will have similar architecture found in Snapdragon 410 and 425 chipsets.

The reference devices used by the company for testing this entry-level chipset are powered by either 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8GB or 16GB of internal storage. The device features at least HD+ display and some of them also has a fingerprint sensor.

Currently, not much is known about this Qualcomm QM215 chipset but it surely is aimed towards entry-level smartphones. When launched, we could see this chipset powering the Android Go smartphones, especially in the emerging markets. We expect the company to announce this SoC in the coming weeks.