Xiaomi Mi 9 to come with dedicated Google Assistant button and always-on color display

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 9 flagship smartphone tomorrow, however, it looks like the company couldn’t wait more to unveil the smartphone as it keeps on revealing features of the Mi 9. Xiaomi has already revealed details about the Mi 9’s processor, cameras, and display. And now, it has revealed that the Mi 9 will come with a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

This dedicated button for Google Assistant is located on the left. Pressing it will instantly launch Google Assistant. However, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will allow Mi 9 users to remap this button to open other apps or not. If it doesn’t, it will likely receive flak from users like Samsung did for its Bixby button.

In addition to confirming dedicated Google Assistant button on Mi 9, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with an always-on color display with customizable AOD patterns. Besides, the Mi 9 will also come with a Dark Mode which will reduce power consumption by 83% on full brightness and 50% on half brightness.

Furthermore, the Mi 9 will feature automatic antenna switching for better signal reception, as well as 4×4 MIMO for better uplink and downlink speeds. The Mi 9 will also come with multi-functional NFC, dual-frequency GPS, and IR Blaster.

Well, there’s very little now that we don’t know about the Mi 9, but hey, we don’t have to wait much now as we will everything about the Mi 9 tomorrow.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (confirmed)

