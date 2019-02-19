Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench, packs Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB RAM

HMD Global has scheduled a launch event on 24th February in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, the company is expected to launch its much-awaited Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Ahead of its launch, the device has surfaced online through Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone confirms its rumored specifications. Earlier, it was reported that the phone will pack Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM and the new listing on the benchmarking portal confirms this.

The phone is indeed powered by Qualcomm’s year-old Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. The benchmark scores 2,269 for single-core and 8,793 for multi-core reiterates the same. But it remains a mystery why the company didn’t opt to use the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset — the one which will be powering most of the flagship smartphones this year.

Further, the listing also reveals that the phone will be running the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Previous leaks suggest that the device will feature a 5.99-inch QHD+ display without any notch and will pack an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is its penta-camera setup on the back that can apparently take a 64-megapixel high-resolution shot by combining photos taken from all five cameras. The phone is expected to feature two 12-megapixel sensors, two 16-megapixel sensors, and one 8-megapixel sensor. It is also said to feature 18W fast charging and wireless charging.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB Internal Storage: 128GB

128GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Rear Camera: 2 x 12MP sensors, 2 x 16MP sensors, 8MP sensor

2 x 12MP sensors, 2 x 16MP sensors, 8MP sensor Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Wireless Charging