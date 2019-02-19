You may soon be able to make donations through Instagram Stories

Facebook-owned Instagram already lets you buy products through Feed, Stories, Explore tab and even videos. But now, Instagram has started testing a new feature that would let you make donations through its app.

According to popular reverse-engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong, Instagram has started testing a new ‘Donation’ sticker that would let you donate through Instagram Stories. This sticker appears alongside other Instagram stickers with a green colored heart icon.

The snapshot (attached above) shared by Wong also reveals that this feature would let users search for their favorite non-profits to donate for their fundraisers.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed this new feature and said, “Instagram is all about bringing you closer to the people and things you love, and a big part of that is showing support for and bringing awareness to meaningful communities and causes. Later this year, people will be able to raise money and help support nonprofits that are important to them through a donation sticker in Instagram Stories. We’re excited to bring this experience to our community and will share more updates in the coming months.“

As you can see, while Facebook has revealed that this new donation feature will be rolled out for Instagram users later this year, it didn’t reveal any specific time frame for the same. However, seeing how Instagram has just begun testing this new feature, we don’t expect it to be rolled out for users on the stable channel for the next couple of months.

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Would you prefer donating for non-profits through Instagram Stories?