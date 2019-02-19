OnePlus 7 front panel leak shows off phone’s display without any notch

This year, along with its first 5G smartphone, China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will be launching its seventh-generation smartphone, OnePlus 7. While not much is known about the smartphone at this moment, an alleged image of the phone’s front panel has surfaced online.

The image comes through a little known Italian blog named Tutto Android and was tweeted by @Steven_Sbw, claiming it to be the upcoming OnePlus 7. The image shows that the phone will come with an edge-to-edge display without any kind of notch on top.

Since the smartphone won’t be featuring a notch for housing the front-facing snapper, there’s a possibility that the phone could come with sliding mechanism design, just like Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 or Honor Magic 2, or some a pop-up front-facing camera similar to Vivo Nex.

The device is expected to feature an AMOLED display, similar to the OnePlus 6T but with an upgraded in-display fingerprint sensor. Currently, details about the smartphone’s camera configuration aren’t known but we are expecting an enhanced camera experience with the next-gen OnePlus smartphone.

While the phone’s specifications still remain unknown, it’s highly likely that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC — the most advanced chipset from the company so far. We do not expect the phone to have Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The smartphone could be packing a 4,150mAh battery with support for Warp Charge technology.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it will showcase the prototype of its upcoming 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain at its stand within Qualcomm’s booth. When launched, the OnePlus 5G smartphone will be priced around $100 higher than the OnePlus 6T.