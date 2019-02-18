Realme teaser video leak featuring CEO Madhav Sheth hints at Realme 3’s launch

Realme, which split from its parent company Oppo to work independently, has had an impressive journey so far in the Indian market. The company, which has so far launched five smartphones in India, is now all set to launch another device soon.

A teaser video for the Realme’s upcoming smartphone has been leaked online, which confirms that the next device getting launched by the company in India is Realme 3. In the video, accessed by BGR India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is seen dancing along with rappers.

While it’s confirmed that the Realme 3 is launching soon, no specific timeline is revealed nor do we have any information related to the device. However, since the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 2 launched last year, we are expecting it to come with upgraded specifications.

The Realme 2 was first launched in the Indian market in August last year. To remind you of the specs, it features a 6.2-inch notched IPS HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the back while there’s an 8MP front-facing snapper with bokeh mode support. Unlike the Realme 1, the Realme 2 features fingerprint sensor along with support for face unlock feature.

As for the pricing, the Realme 2’s base variant, which packs 3GB RAM, was launched for ₹8,990 while the 4GB RAM model is priced at ₹10,990. While Realme 3’s launch date is not yet known, it isn’t far away given that Realme 2 Pro has received a price cut, suggesting the imminent launch of its successor in the similar price range.