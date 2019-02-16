Realme 2 Pro just got cheaper in India

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Realme reduced the price of Realme U1 in India. And now, the company has reduced the price of yet another smartphone in the country – the Realme 2 Pro.

The Realme 2 Pro was launched in India last year in September. The smartphone comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant was launched at ₹13,990, 6 GB RAM variant at ₹15,990, and 8 GB RAM variant at ₹17,990.

Well, Realme has reduced the price of all these variants by ₹1000, and thus, the 4, 6 and 8 GB RAM variants now cost ₹12,990, ₹14,990, and ₹16,990 respectively. This price cut is effective on Flipkart as well as Realme India’s official website. However, at press time, the 8 GB RAM variant is out of stock on both Flipkart and Realme India’s official website.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 512

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4

Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)

Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Battery: 3,500 mAh

Realme 2 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹12,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹14,990 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹16,990 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

Availability: Available on Flipkart and Realme India's official website

