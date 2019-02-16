Realme 2 Pro just got cheaper in India
Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Realme reduced the price of Realme U1 in India. And now, the company has reduced the price of yet another smartphone in the country – the Realme 2 Pro.
The Realme 2 Pro was launched in India last year in September. The smartphone comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant was launched at ₹13,990, 6 GB RAM variant at ₹15,990, and 8 GB RAM variant at ₹17,990.
Well, Realme has reduced the price of all these variants by ₹1000, and thus, the 4, 6 and 8 GB RAM variants now cost ₹12,990, ₹14,990, and ₹16,990 respectively. This price cut is effective on Flipkart as well as Realme India’s official website. However, at press time, the 8 GB RAM variant is out of stock on both Flipkart and Realme India’s official website.
Realme 2 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Software: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Battery: 3,500 mAh
Realme 2 Pro Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹12,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹14,990 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹16,990 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)
- Availability: Available on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website