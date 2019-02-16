Moto G7 Power with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage lands in India for ₹13,999

Motorola’s new mid-range smartphone — Moto G7 Power, which was announced last week along with other Moto G7 series phones, has now made its way to the Indian market. The smartphone, which comes in Ceramic Black color, is priced at ₹13,999 and is available for purchase through Flipkart as well as offline stores.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ LTPS LCD display (1570 x 720 pixels) with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top. It comes with ‘Moto Display’, which the company claims is designed to offer notifications at a glance. Further, the display is protected from minor scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor is powering the device, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. While the global variant comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the Indian variant packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB.

Coming to the camera department, there’s a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Just below the camera module, there’s a Moto branding, which houses a fingerprint sensor.

As for the connectivity options, the smartphone supports Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs Android 9 Pie with Moto Experience out-of-the-box. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W TurboPower fast charging that is claimed to charge the battery for 9 hours of usage within 15 minutes.

