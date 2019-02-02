Realme U1 just got cheaper in India, here’s how much it costs now

The Realme U1 which was launched in India last year in November with a base price of ₹11,999 has received a price cut in the country.

The Realme U1 comes in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹11,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹14,499.

Well, after more than two months from the launch, the Realme U1 has now received a price cut in India. The 3 GB RAM variant now costs ₹10,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant costs ₹13,499. The price cut is effective on Amazon India as well as Realme India’s official website.

The Realme U1 is the world’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC. It features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ notched display and has dual cameras on the back. The U1 is touted as “India’s SelfiePro” as it comes with a 25 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specs of the Realme U1 down below.

Realme U1 Specifications

CPU: 2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor

2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+

25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+ Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold

Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold Battery: 3500 mAh (bundled with 10W adapter)

Realme U1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,499

₹13,499 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as Realme’s official website

Realme U1 Offers