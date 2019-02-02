ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) gets a pie of Android Pie in India, but in the form of beta update

A couple of days ago, ASUS rolled out Android Pie update for the ZenFone 5Z in India. And now, one more ASUS smartphone is getting a pie of Android Pie in India – the ZenFone Max Pro (M2).

We wish to grow stronger and better with you, the Zenfone Community. Your feedback & inputs matter, and will eventually lead to the official release of Android Pie. Besides, pies taste best when shared with the whole family, right? pic.twitter.com/PtYAUMdip7 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 1, 2019

ASUS has started rolling out Android Pie for the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) in India, but, before you head over to the Settings menu to check for the update, let us tell you that this is not a stable build. It’s actually the beta build.

Yes, ASUS has announced the Android Pie beta program for the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), and, those who want to check out Android Pie can enroll in the beta program by clicking here. But, do note that beta builds aren’t as stable as the official builds. They often come with bugs and issues that hamper usage. Furthermore, ASUS will not provide downgrade service for those enrolled in this beta program, unless they quit the program.

Now that ASUS has rolled out the Android Pie beta for ZenFone Max Pro (M2), the stable build should roll out soon, but we don’t know how soon will ASUS be able to do that. So, unless you are willing to enroll in the beta program, you will have to make do with Android Oreo.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X

3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie beta available)

Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie beta available) Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Price in India and Availability