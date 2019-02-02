Energizer to unveil 26 new phones at MWC, including ones with pop-up cameras, foldable display, and 18,000 mAh battery

Energizer – one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world – unveiled the Power Max P16K Pro smartphone at last year’s MWC with an insanely large 16,000 mAh battery. Well, Energizer has confirmed that it will have a presence at this year’s MWC as well, and, it will unveil a total of 26 phones at the event which will include a foldable smartphone, smartphones with pop-up cameras, and a smartphone with 18,000 mAh battery.

#Energizer Mobile to reveal 26 new phones at the Mobile World Congress, including a foldable #smartphone and an 18,000 mAh-battery-smartphone📱 📱 Find out what they will be: https://t.co/YeZl1OODgU pic.twitter.com/5Wmhd0nufr — Energizer Mobile (@energizermobile) January 25, 2019

The 26 new phones that Energizer will unveil at MWC later this month will be a part of its Energy, Hardcase, Ultimate, and Power Max ranges. Phones part of the Energy and Hardcase ranges will be feature phones, whereas, one of the phones under the Power Max range will boast 18,000 mAh battery.

The phones in the Ultimate range will come with features like pop-up selfie cameras and water-drop notch displays. According to a report by GSMArena, the Ultimate range will include a total of five smartphones – Ultimate U620S Pop, Ultimate U630S Pop, Ultimate U650S, Ultimate U620S, and Ultimate U570S.

The Ultimate U620S Pop and U630S Pop, as the names suggest, will come with pop-up selfie cameras. Yes, these phones will have two selfie cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – popping up from the top. Until now, we have only seen smartphones coming with a single pop-up camera.

The U630S will also have 16 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back, but, the U620S will feature a triple-camera setup on its back which is a combination of one 12 MP, one 5 MP, and one 2 MP camera. Other specifications on the U620S include a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display, Helio P70 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3200 mAh battery.

The U630S, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 SoC, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3500 mAh battery.

Rest of the smartphones in the Ultimate series like the U650S, U620S, and the U570S come with waterdrop-notch displays as they don’t feature pop-up selfie cameras.

There are no details available about Energizer’s foldable smartphone and the smartphone with 18,000 mAh battery so you will have to wait until MWC to know more about them until someone leaks information about them on the Internet.