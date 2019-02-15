Samsung Galaxy Note8 OneUI Android 9.0 Pie stable update rolls out

Samsung has rolled out the OneUI Android 9.0 Pie update for the Galaxy Note8. The update is stable pushed over the air in the two countries, Bulgaria and Slovakia. The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is a flagship smartphone featuring a curved display, dual cameras, and S-Pen.

The stable Android Pie update has a version N950FXXU5DSB2 and comes with the February 2019 security patch. Samsung hasn’t released a complete changelog, however, it doesn’t seem different from the last beta release according to the source report.

Having said that, the sable update of the Android 9 Pie will soon be available in other countries and India might be on the list.

To download the stable update on your Galaxy Note8, head to the Settings and tap Software update. Wait for the phone to search for the update, if you receive an update, tap the Download and install option.

Have you received the official Android Pie update on your Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments. Also mention your country if the update is available for you.

Source