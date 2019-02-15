HUAWEI Y9 (2019) Hands-on [Images]
After launching the flagship Mate 20 Pro in India, HUAWEI has launched its midrange smartphone Y9 2019 in India. The HUAWEI Y9 2019 features quad cameras similar to the ones we saw in their Nova series smartphones, a large display with a notch, Kirin 710 SoC, and a large 4,000 mAh battery. Here’s our hands-on with the HUAWEI Y9 2019.
HUAWEI Y9 2019 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Eye Comfort Mode
- Software: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner | Face Unlock: Yes, at the back | Yes
- CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 + 4x Cortex-A73) 64-bit processor, Kirin 710 SoC, 12nm
- GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 (~650 MHz), GPU Turbo
- Memory: 4 GB, LPDDR4
- Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable via microSD card
- Main Camera: Dual cameras, 13 MP + 2 MP, AI-backed, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: Dual cameras, 16 MP + 2 MP, AI-backed
- Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual VoLTE
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Other: AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, GPU Turbo, Game Assistant 2.0, Histen 5.0, Party Mode, AI Communication
- Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
- Battery: 4,000 mAh with AI Power Management
- Price: ₹15,990
- Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India from January 15
- Offers: boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones worth ₹2,990 for free
The newer HUAWEI smartphones now come with a notch, we saw their Mate 20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 all using the notched design, the Y9 also includes a notch at the top. The display on the phone is sized at 6.5-inch with a resolution of Full HD+ and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
On the back, you can see the 3D Arc design that reflects when light falls on it. Aside from its glass design, the back holds a dual camera set up along with a fingerprint scanner placed in the center.
For imaging, the HUAWEI Y9 2019 highlights it’s quad cameras – two on each side. The rear side offers a dual camera setup having 13 MP + 2 MP cameras whereas the front side offers 16 MP + 2 MP cameras. The cameras support AI-based features like AI Scene Recognition that has 500 scene recognition modes, AI Stabilization, and Hand-Held Night Mode.
The HUAWEI Y9 2019 is powered by homegrown Kirin 710 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz. This Kirin 710is a new chip from HUAWEI and it has more power compared to the predecessor Kirin 659. The Kirin 710 SoC includes the four Cortex-A73 high-performance cores clocked at maximum 2.2 GHz while the other four Cortex-A53 cores are power-efficient cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.
The phone comes in only one variant as of now i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB haven’t been made available as of now. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.
The HUAWEI Y9 2019 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, it’s time HUAWEI should offer the latest Android i.e. Pie. It’s been more than five months since Google released Android Pie.
On the battery side, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery with AI Power Management that should give enough power to last long. HUAWEI says the 4,000 mAh battery can offer 52 hours of voice calling, 65 hours of music playback, or 9 hours of continuous gaming or video playback.
The HUAWEI Y9 2019 comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colors and is priced at ₹15,990 for its 5 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. It’s available on Amazon India, the offers include free boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones worth ₹2,990 for free.
What do you think of the HUAWEI Y9 2019?