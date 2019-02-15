OPPO F11 Pro teaser reveals pop-up selfie camera and thin bezels

OPPO is set to launch its newest midrange smartphone, OPPO F11 Pro in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a video teaser of the phone. The 30-second long video teaser shows the design and key features of the upcoming OPPO smartphone. Here’s the video.

Roses are red 🌹

Violets are blue 💙

Goodbye notch 👋

Hello full-screen view 🕶️#OPPOF11Pro pic.twitter.com/HNj3UoZccn — OPPO (@oppo) February 14, 2019

The major highlight of the phone is it’s pop-up selfie camera, the OPPO F11 Pro will feature an elevating selfie camera just like on the Vivo NEX. Unlike the OPPO Find X which as a slider camera, the OPPO F11 Pro will have a camera that pops out from the inside. Previously, the leaks showed that the OPPO F11 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera and a 48 MP rear camera.

The video teaser boasts off a full-screen display called Panoramic Screen and no notch on top, the bezels all-around look impressively thin. The back has a curved design with gradient glass similar to what we have seen on the OPPO R17 Pro. The video also shows the phone will have Thunder Black and Aurora Green color variants.

The OPPO F11 Pro will be the successor of the OPPO F9 Pro launched last year. It is expected that the OPPO F11 Pro will also feature VOOC Flash Charge technology found on the F9 Pro which offers 2 hours of talk-time with a 5-minute charge.