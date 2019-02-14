Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 coming to India on 28th February

Xiaomi’s much awaited Redmi Note 7 which was launched in China last month is now coming to India on 28th February. Xiaomi has confirmed that with a tweet teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India on 28th this month. Xiaomi said it will open registrations to buy tickets for the event later today.

The Redmi Note 7 is the successor to the last year’s Redmi Note 5 featuring a notch on its display and a 48 MP on the rear side. This 48 MP camera is the primary highlight of the phone with an aperture of f/1.8 and 1.6 μm pixel size. Aside from the AI features, other camera features include EIS and Night Mode. For selfie needs, there’s a 13 MP camera on the front.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will sport a 6.3-inch display with a smaller waterdrop-shaped notch which is home to the selfie camera. The display will be a Full HD+ with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and protected with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Speaking of the internals, the Redmi Note 7 is backed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card. On the battery side, the Redmi Note 7 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery and feature Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is expected to be around Rs 10,000 for its base variant. Are you excited?