Vivo Carnival sale offers discounts on this Valentine’s Day, prices slashed for Vivo NEX, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y95 and more

On this Valentine’s Day, Vivo has kicked off its Vivo Carnival sale which includes discounts and special offers for a limited time on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Vivo India’s official E-store. The smartphones available on discount are Vivo NEX, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y95. The Vivo Carnival sale is now live and will end on 14 February 2019.

Vivo V9 Pro (6 GB) – Rs 15,990

The Vivo V9 Pro which was launched in India for 19,990 for its 6 GB RAM is now available for Rs 15,990. In addition to the discounted prices, Amazon offers no-cost EMI and 10% instant discount for purchases made with Yes Bank credit card. Flipkart offers no-cost EMI benefits, as well as an additional Rs. 1,500 off for a limited time. Exchange offers include up to Rs 13,850 on exchange for the 4 GB RAM variant.

Vivo NEX (8 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage) – Rs 39,990

Vivo NEX which is the Vivo’s fastest and most expensive smartphone as of now has its price slashed to Rs 39,990 available on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Vivo’s online store. Earlier it was available for Rs 44,990 which is the launch price of the phone.

Other offers apart from the discounted price, Amazon and Flipkart offer the same no-cost EMI and banking offers mentioned above for the Vivo NEX. Exchange offers include Rs 14,900 on Flipkart and an additional 15% off till 14th February. Amazon has an exchange discount worth Rs 5,000.

Vivo Y95 (4 GB RAM) – Rs 15,990

The Vivo Y95 which is available for Rs 16,990 has received a limited-time price cut now available at Rs 15,990 on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo e-store. The same no-cost EMI and banking offers apply here, while the exchange offers are up to Rs 15,320 on Flipkart and Rs 1,500 on Amazon India.

Vivo’s official online store also offers no-cost EMI plans alongside a pair of free Bluetooth earphone on all smartphones as well as exchange discounts. Other Vivo smartphones such as Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y83, Vivo Y93, and Vivo Y81 are also on the list.