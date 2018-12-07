Vivo Y95 Hands-on [Images]

The smartphone brand Vivo has launched the newest midrange smartphone Y95 in the sub-15k range featuring dual cameras, glass design, waterdrop notch on top of the display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Here’s our hands-on with the Vivo Y95.

Vivo Y95 Specifications

Display: 6.22-inch Halo FullView IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio

Software: FunTouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.9 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, 12nm FinFET

GPU: Adreno 505

Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture), PDAF, AI Backlight HDR, AI Night Shot, Portrait Mode, single LED flash

Selfie Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers

Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi Smart Scene, AI Game Mode

Colors: Starry Night, Nebula Purple

Starry Night, Nebula Purple Battery: 4,030 mAh battery

Price: Rs 16,990

Rs 16,990 Availability: Available for purchase on Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India. Also available through offline stores.

Talking about the main highlight of the phone is its design, the back has a glass finish body similar to what we have seen on the Vivo V11 Pro. The front side also looks very similar, the 6.22-inch display is laced with a waterdrop notch to give you a full-screen experience achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, Vivo calls it as a Halo FullView display.

The screen offers HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The bezels are minimalist, but the overall design is plastic, not metallic. The phone is slim and light in weight which makes it easier to hold.

In terms of imaging, the Vivo Y95 equips dual cameras 13 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 in which 2 MP is the depth sensor for applying bokeh effect in the photographs. On the front side, there is a 20 MP f/2.0 selfie camera right under the waterdrop notch without any soft flash.

Spec-wise the Vivo Y95 sports a new chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC which is the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. The chip packs an octa-core CPU clocked at a maximum 1.9 GHz. Moreover, you will find 4 GB RAM LPDDR3 and 64 GB onboard storage that supports a separate microSD card slot and expands up to 256 GB.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by a large 4,030 mAh battery with a charger rated 5V and 2A. On the software wise, the Vivo Y95 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 interface, no Android Pie out-of-the-box.

On the left side, there is a triple-slot SIM tray which includes two nano SIM slots supporting 4G LTE network and a microSD card slot. The phone supports two 4G SIMs at the same time with dual-VoLTE enabled. On the right side, you will find the usual power and volume keys.

The top area is empty while the bottom has a micro USB port, loudspeakers, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphones jack.

The price for the Vivo Y95 starts at Rs 16,990 for its 64 GB variant, but it seems to be on the higher side of the price, rivals like Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro emerge with better specs, cameras, and overall features.

Do check out the unboxing of the Vivo Y95 below.