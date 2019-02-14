MIUI 10 Global Beta brings Dark Mode to system apps

Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update brings Dark Mode to the system apps that includes Phone, Contacts, Messaging, Gallery, Calculator, Notes, Screen Recorder, and Updater. The update also brings dark mode to Notification shade, Volume sliders, and Recent Apps menu.

For now, the dark theme will be available only on selected apps, there’s no information on when does Xiaomi roll-out the system-wide dark theme. According to a leaked build, Google gradually rolled out dark mode for system apps including Phone, Contacts, Messages. Google seems all set to introduce the system-wide dark mode with Android Q.

The Dark Mode is essential for the phones with AMOLED display, the dark mode helps the phones with AMOLED screens to consume less power whereas those without it may not be beneficial with the dark mode. Nevertheless, some users still prefer the dark mode regardless of the display type, dark mode is also useful especially at night.

The MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM will be rolling out to the eligible users from tomorrow i.e. 15th February. Xiaomi has already started off the development on the MIUI 11 ROM and we are likely going to see the system-wide dark mode in it.

