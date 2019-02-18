Samsung Galaxy S10+ 12 GB RAM variant will reportedly cost more than ₹1 Lakh

We are just two days away from the unveiling of Galaxy S10 series smartphones which include the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. Thanks to the leaked renders and specs sheet, there’s very little left for us to imagine about these smartphones. The price of this trio also leaked back in December. But now, a new piece of information about the pricing of Galaxy S10+ is coming our way from a trusted source which reveals the top-end model of the S10+ will cost more than a lakh.

According to reliable leakster Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12 GB RAM and 1 Terabyte storage will cost CNY 10,000 in China which translates to around ₹1,05,550. However, this is the price of the Ceramic Black color variant, so you can expect the price of other variants with the same configuration to be lower.

That said, the image leaked by Blass further reveals that the Ceramic Black variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage will cost CNY 1000 lesser, i.e., CNY 9000 (around ₹94,880). As far as India pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S10+ is reported to start at ₹75,000, and, it’s needless to say that the top-end model of the Galaxy S10+ will cost around ₹1 Lakh in India.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 are reported to start at ₹50,000 and ₹65,000 respectively.

You can check out the leaked specifications of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e down below. Do note that Beyond 0 is Galaxy S10e whereas Beyond 1 and 2 are Galaxy S10 and S10+ respectively.

We will know everything there is to know about these Galaxy S10 smartphones two days later.

