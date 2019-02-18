WhatsApp may no longer sort Status updates in reverse chronological order

Back in February 2017, Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new feature called ‘Status‘ which is actually a clone of Snapchat Stories. If you are a WhatsApp user, you probably already know about this feature – it lets you share media with your contacts that disappears automatically after 24 hours. These Status updates are displayed in the ‘Status’ tab that can be accessed by swiping right from the chat screen. However, according to a recent report, WhatsApp may soon change the way these Status updates are sorted.

According to a report by Mashable, WhatsApp has started testing a new algorithm that will sort the Status updates based on how relevant they are to you. Currently, the Status updates are listed in the Status tab in reverse chronological order, meaning the latest Status appears at the top, with the older ones appearing after it.

But, with algorithmic sorting, the Status updates will be listed by taking different factors into account like how frequently you view a Status update from a contact. This is similar to how Facebook-owned Instagram shows you the posts in your Instagram feed.

Mashable reports that WhatsApp has started testing this feature with a small group of iPhone users in Brazil, Spain, and India. And, the company will start testing it with Android users after it completes the test with iPhone users.

There’s no word from WhatsApp regarding this feature.

We personally would love to see the Status updates listed in reverse chronological order. What about you?