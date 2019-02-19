Redmi Note 7 Pro may come with in-display fingerprint scanner

The Redmi Note 7 that was launched in China last month will be launched in India next week on February 28. In its usual fashion, Redmi India is sharing teaser images and videos on social media to build the hype around the Redmi Note 7. However, the latest teaser shared by Redmi India hints at the Redmi Note 7 Pro coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi India shared an image (attached above) on Twitter asking fans to count the number of humans in it. The image includes the number ‘7’ inside which you can see buildings, Mi Bunnies, humans, drones, and more. However, if you look closely at the upper part of the number, you can see a fingerprint scanner placed behind a display.

Now the Redmi Note 7 comes with a conventional fingerprint scanner placed on its back, so this leads us to assume that the Redmi Note 7 Pro may feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, we also don’t deny the possibility of Redmi launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro as Redmi Note 7 in India.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will likely launch in China first. It will come with specifications superior to that of the Redmi Note 7 like Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48 MP camera sourced from Sony. There’s not much known about the Redmi Note 7 Pro though.

Until Redmi launches the Redmi Note 7 in India, you can click here to check out the teaser image and count the number of humans it has. Once you are done counting, reply to Redmi India through the Source link below and you might win some goodies.

